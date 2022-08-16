Podcast: Reacting to a rough weekend

The Texas Longhorns nearly made it through the offseason without the typical bad news, but seemingly saved it up for one weekend.

After transfer wide receiver Agiye Hall’s arrest for misdemeanor vandalism, the Longhorns saw two key pieces go down with season-ending injuries. Offensive lineman Junior Angilau and wide receiver Isaiah Neyor will both miss the entirety of the 2022 season with non-contact knee injuries, highlighting an injury report that featured starters and key contributors on both sides of the ball. Now begins the process of re-examining our expectations for the 2022 season and what would mean success for Texas.

We also dive in on the Longhorns’ defensive line, trying to identify who can step up as the key contributor to a unit that needs a star to emerge.

