Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas unranked in 2022 Preseason AP Poll

If you’ve followed Texas Longhorns football for any short amount of time, you know the routine. The Longhorns enter the college football season ranked in the AP Poll. A Week 1 win adds momentum to that ranking. Then something goes wrong, and Texas falls in rankings.
Headlines and social media then do their thing: So, Texas is, in fact, not back?
We’re then reminded that Texas, once again, isn’t back.
But not this year, folks.
Texas is actually unranked in the 2022 AP Poll.
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
WHAT WE’RE READING
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Football cometh.
09.03.22 ⏳ pic.twitter.com/azlBAQKVJB— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) July 7, 2022
