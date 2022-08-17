Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Isaiah Neyor to Texas fans: ‘I’ll be back’

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Isaiah Neyor, a redshirt junior who joined Texas after starting his career with the Wyoming Cowboys, is out for the year after suffering a knee injury.

Given the news, Neyor sent a message to Texas fans.

Thank y’all. I’ll be back — (@IsaiahNeyor) August 15, 2022

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Four observations from Texas football’s open practice on Tuesday

Dallas Morning News: Texas’ depth to be challenged following injuries to WR Isaiah Neyor and OG Junior Angilau

247Sports: Nuggets from the Texas Longhorns’ open fall camp practice on Tuesday night

247Sports: Observations from Texas Longhorns open football practice inside Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

247Sports: Morning Brew: Top 10 takeaways from the Longhorns’ open fall camp practice

247Sports: Live updates from Texas Longhorns open football practice at DKR

Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns: Freshmen shine in Tuesday open practice

Inside Texas: Wednesday: Thoughts from the Texas Longhorns open practice

Inside Texas: Live updates from the Texas Longhorns’ open football practice

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Takeaways from Tuesday’s Texas open practice

How Texas can replace the expected production of WR Isaiah Neyor

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Texas commit Dylan Spencer talks 2023 recruiting class, senior season

247Sports: Texas commit Tre Wisner primed for big senior season

Inside Texas: Recruiting Notebook: 2023 EDGE Tausili Akana

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Viva the Matadors: Big men have the most to prove

Frogs O’ War: Opponent Preview Series: Oklahoma Sooners

Wide Right & Natty Lite: 2022 Iowa State Position Preview: Running backs

Bring On The Cats: K-State Football: Creating match-ups

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Josh Johnson is the greatest journeyman in NFL history

SB Nation: 49ers in Five: What Daniel Brunskill’s injury means for the offensive line

SB Nation: Tatum at his best when playing off two feet

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Checks out.