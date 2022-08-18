Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas’ Bijan Robinson ranked among college football’s top five players

Texas Longhorns junior running back Bijan Robinson was ranked No. 5 in ESPN’s 2022 college football top 100. For Texas fans, that part was expected. Robinson is arguably the top running back in the nation heading into the 2022 college football campaign.
From ESPN: “Robinson has Heisman potential, running for 1,127 yards and averaging 5.8 yards per carry last season despite Texas’ offensive line issues and missing the final two games of last season after suffering an elbow injury. In what could be his final season in Austin, Robinson is primed for a huge year.”
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Steve Worster played to a gold standard, epitomized fullback position
Dallas Morning News: 10 key Texas players for the 2022 season: Upperclassmen take principal roles
247Sports: The Insider: The very latest on Texas’ quarterback situation and more
247Sports: Morning Brew: Top 10 takeaways from the Longhorns’ open fall camp practice
247Sports: Observations from Texas Longhorns open football practice inside Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
Inside Texas: Scouting the open practice
Inside Texas: Thursday: Quarterback questions, tight end solutions
Inside Texas: Daniel Cruz has Texas, Oklahoma and Texas A&M in pursuit
Inside Texas: More notes from the Texas Longhorns open practice
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Takeaways from Tuesday’s Texas open practice
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: Texas commit Andre Cojoe previews senior season
247Sports: Summer Scouting Series: Adidas 3SSB’s best 2023 guards
247Sports: UA Elite 24: Top ranked center Baye Fall schedules Rutgers official visit
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Frogs O’ War: Opponent Preview Series: Oklahoma Sooners
Crimson and Cream Machine: Oklahoma Football: Time for Marvin Mims to truly shine
Wide Right & Natty Lite: 2022 Iowa State Football Position Previews: Wide receivers
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: Patrick Reed’s $750 million defamation lawsuit against a Golf Channel analyst, explained
SB Nation: NFL players are dunking on reporters’ knee jerk reactions
SB Nation: LeBron James reportedly agrees to a two-year, $97.1 million extension with Lakers
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Yup.
It's @DavidThomas_85 days until @TexasFootball #16 Days pic.twitter.com/LCdPeFmGPz— CB (@chrisgb002000) August 18, 2022
Loading comments...