Podcast: Previewing Kansas and a Longhorn history lesson

It’s a packed show covering both the past and the future of the Texas Longhorns.

We start with the penultimate chapter of our schedule previews, diving in on the Kansas Jayhawks. After coming into Austin and winning on a two-point conversion, the Jayhawks bring back more productions than any other team in the conference, which bodes well for their trajectory in the second year of Lance Leipold’s tenure in Lawrence. So what will it look like for Kansas to take the next step in their march back to national relevance on the gridiron and what are the expectations for a team who has finished at the bottom of the conference for seven-consecutive seasons?

Then we shift to Longhorn history, welcoming to the show Jonathan Wells to give us some insight into his two-year journey to settle the debate of which school has produced the most Longhorn football players. He gives us some insight into why he undertook such a detailed analysis and gives us a preview of what exactly he discovered. To read the full list, visit Burnt Orange Nation.

Help Us Clear these Teacher’s Wishlists:

https://t.co/Qp22gWssJR

https://t.co/N1nenRK4m9

https://t.co/qZKf9PUBBL

Connect with the show on Twitter and Facebook.

Intro and Outro: Earth, Wind, Fire ( Ryan Little / CC BY-SA 4.0)