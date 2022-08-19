Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas’ Steve Sarkisian wants TEs more involved in passing game

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian thinks the program’s tight end room has the potential to add an explosive element to the Longhorns’ passing game this season. That at least is according to a few of Sarkisian’s comments at a recent press conference, per Inside Texas.

“I’ve said this all long, that’s probably one of our most improved position groups. I think JT Sanders is a fantastic player. I know we talked about the in-line blocking, but really his strength coming into our program was his ability to be flexed out to do that,” Sarkisian said.

He later continued, “I think Juan Davis is another guy who is a natural receiver. Ball skills, can really run. Jahleel Billingsley. I hate to say one guy because I think all three of those guys have that skillset. That natural skillset to do those types of things.”

