Notes and a projected Texas depth chart for Saturday’s scrimmage

On Friday, Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian informed the media — through Sports Information Director John Bianco — that redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers is now the starter for the Longhorns after emerging from the position battle with redshirt sophomore Hudson Card.

On Saturday, Texas will hold its second scrimmage of preseason camp, with the main emphasis on emerging more healthy than the team did last week when junior wide receiver Isaiah Neyor and redshirt senior offensive lineman Junior Angilau both suffered season-ending ACL injuries.

A host of other players also suffered minor injuries, and Sarkisian plans to hold them out, including senior running back Roschon Johnson, redshirt sophomore wide receiver Troy Omeire, freshman offensive lineman Cole Hutson, and junior nickel back Jahdae Barron.

“I don’t think I’m gonna play any of them Saturday, quite honestly, because I want them to get back and be really healthy heading into the two weeks before that ballgame. But I feel good about like the progress that they’re making,” Sarkisian said on Thursday.

With the most significant position battle resolved, the Texas head coach is looking at an overall body of work for remaining competitions, but the ability to sustain intensity and production over multiple plays in a row is unique in the scrimmage environment.

“I’m really evaluating all of it because I’m looking at conditioning, I’m looking at understanding of scheme, I’m looking at guys that can keep their fundamentals, their techniques, right? And then I’m looking at playmakers — at the end of the day, everybody can be right, but somebody has to make the play, right, whether it’s on offense or defense, and so I try to look for all those things,” Sarkisian said.

As game week looms after the coming week of practice, Saturday’s scrimmage represents a huge opportunity for the players trying to secure a spot on the two-deep depth chart.

Texas second scrimmage depth chart 11 Name No. Name No. Name No. Name No. Name No. Name No. 11 Name No. Name No. Name No. Name No. Name No. Name No. QB Quinn Ewers 3 Hudson Card 1 Maalik Murphy 6 Charles Wright 12 RB Bijan Robinson 5 Keilan Robinson 7 Jonathon Brooks 24 Jaydon Blue 23 WR Tarique Milton 16 Brenen Thompson 11 17 WR Jordan Whittington 4 Casey Cain 88 WR Xavier Worthy 8 Savion Red 17 TE Gunnar Helm --or-- 85 Jaheel Billingsley --or-- 9 Ja'Tavion Sanders 0 Juan Davis 81 Brayden Liebrock 89 LT Kelvin Banks 78 Andrej Karic 69 LG Hayden Conner 75 Malik Agbo 67 C Jake Majors 65 Connor Robertson 62 Logan Parr 71 RG DJ Campbell 52 Neto Umeozulu 72 Max Merril 79 RT Christian Jones 70 Cameron Williams 56 Jaylen Garth 77 Defense BUCK END Ovie Oghoufo 18 Prince Dorbah 32 Derrick Harris Jr. 40 J'mond Tapp 17 Ethan Burke 91 NT Byron Murphy 90 Keondre Coburn 99 T'Vondre Sweat 93 Aaron Bryant 53 DT Vernon Broughton 45 Moro Ojomo 98 Jaray Bledsoe 94 JACK END Barryn Sorrell 88 Justice Finkley 1 Kris Ross 97 Zac Swanson 86 SLB DeMarvion Overshown 0 Jett Bush 43 Derrick Brown 9 MIKE Jaylan Ford 41 Jett Bush 43 Devin Richardson 30 WILL DeMarvion Overshown --or-- 0 Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey 33 David Gbenda 33 Trevell Johnson 25 CB D'Shawn Jamison 5 Jamier Johnson 31 FS Jerrin Thompson 28 Kitan Crawford 21 JD Coffey III 27 Larry Turner-Gooden 3 BS Anthony Cook 11 Morice Blackwell 37 Bryan Allen Jr. 7 X'avion Brice 14 CB Ryan Watts 6 Terrance Brooks 8 Ishmael Ibraheem 19 Austin Jordan 4 STAR Jaylon Guilbeau 13 MIchael Taaffe 36 Special Teams PK Bert Auburn 45 Will Stone 15 Gabriel Lozano 96 P Isaac Pearson 49 H Hudson Card 1 Isaac Pearson 46 DS Zach Edwards 43 Lance St. Louis KR D'Shawn Jamison 5 Roschon Johnson 2 Xavier Worthy 8 Keilan Robinson 7 PR D'Shawn Jamison 5 Xavier Worthy 8 Injured Limited or out Suspended RB Roshon Johnson WR Jaden Alexis WR Agiye Hall WR Isaiah Neyor WR Troy Omeire OL Cole Hutson LB Luke Brockermeyer OL Junior Angilau DT Alfred Collins NB Jahdae Barron

