Podcast: Projecting wide receiver production

The Texas Longhorns were in need of some depth and talent in the wide receiver room, to help supplement the players already in the room.

Coming in to help Xavier Worthy and Jordan Whittington, last year’s top receivers, were Isaiah Neyor, Agiye Hall, and Tarique Milton from the transfer portal, as well as the likely emergence of Brennen Thompson into the mix. Texas has seemingly raised the floor for the receivers, but what does that mean for the guys already on campus? What will the workload look like between the top receivers on the team?

We also take time to dive into the coaching changes on the hardwood, as well as players coming and going from the baseball and softball teams.

Intro and Outro: Earth, Wind, Fire ( Ryan Little / CC BY-SA 4.0)