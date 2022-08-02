Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown makes 2022 Lombardi, Bednarik Award watch lists

Texas Longhorns linebacker DeMarvion Overshown is getting a lot of offseason love.
Overshown was recently named to the Lombardi Award watch list, which honors the nation’s best offensive or defensive lineman, and the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list, which honors the nation’s best defensive player.
Another one for @AGENT0__— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) August 1, 2022
DeMarvion Overshown has been named to the Lombardi Award watch list pic.twitter.com/FTSWsY1S3w
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Slow news day! So let’s pretend like this is completely accurate.
ESPN's FPI predicts Texas will finish the season 11-1 with only Alabama favored to knock off the Longhorns.— On3 (@On3sports) July 25, 2022
Steve Sarkisian's team is favored in every Big 12 game, including a slight edge over Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.
Read more: https://t.co/DjIaQRN1Vs pic.twitter.com/pQvOGXgDro
