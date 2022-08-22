Bevo’s Daily Roundup: What Riley Dodge has to say about Texas QB Quinn Ewers

Southlake Carroll head coach Riley Dodge, who was once a Mack Brown target in his days leading the Dragons to the highest level, recently opened up to Inside Texas on what he sees in his former signal caller – now the Texas Longhorns’ starter – Quinn Ewers.

Inside Texas asked Dodge about the moment he realized Ewers’ unique ability.

“Mine was Denton Guyer his sophomore year on the road. They were a top 3 team in Texas, and obviously we were talented. To see him go out, and what we did offensively against that Guyer team was impressive. We got down 14-0 early, and then settled in. He went off, not just in passing game, but the running game. Watching him take over with adversity hitting him in the face was impressive. His short term memory is one of his greatest assists. His thought if he dwells on anything too long, it’s not helping him or the team. I remember getting on the bus after that game, and I was like let’s go! We know what we have now.”

Ewers scored six touchdowns that game – four through the air, two on the ground.

