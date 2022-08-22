Steve Sarkisian updates Texas injury status after second scrimmage

The second scrimmage for the Texas Longhorns on Saturday was a much more positive practice from an injury standpoint than the first scrimmage that resulted in two season-ending injuries, head coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed on Monday.

Freshman left tackle Kelvin Banks, who already seems to have a starting role solidified, suffered a minor injury, but is expected back at practice on Tuesday.

Freshman offensive guard Cole Hutson is practicing again after an injury during the first scrimmage. So is redshirt sophomore wide receiver Troy Omeire.

Sarkisian also hopes to get senior running back Roschon Johnson and junior nickel back Jahdae Barron back at practice later this week after missing practice last week after suffering injuries in the first scrimmage.

“We practice hard, I get that, but we also want to make sure we’re fresh and healthy going into that first ball game,” Sarkisian said.

Less clear is when sophomore wide receiver Agiye Hall might return from his indefinite suspension.

“Agiye’s doing all the necessary things right now,” Sarkisian said. “I’m pleased, and I’m gonna kind of leave that update right there.”