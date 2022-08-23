Podcast: Ewers named QB1 and previewing the linebackers

With two weeks left before the season kicks off, the Texas Longhorns officially have their QB1.

Steve Sarkisian, through the Sports Information Office, made it known that the transfer redshirt freshman, and former Tom Herman pledge, would be suiting up as the starting quarterback when the season kicks off against ULM. As he heads into game preparation as the first-team quarterback, we look back at the journey that brought him to Texas before looking forward to his time as the quarterback. What do we think went into the decision to name him as the starter and what do we hope to see from him this fall?

We also continue through our position group preview series, taking a look at the linebackers — a group that hopes to improve from last year. DeMarvion Overshown leads the group, with emerging junior Jaylan Ford and transfer linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey joining the group as a transfer from JMU last year. How can an improved linebacker group impact Texas’s season outlook overall?

