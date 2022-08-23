Writers wanted for Burnt Orange Nation

With classes underway for the Texas Longhorns and fall sports getting underway, Burnt Orange Nation is looking to add several writers.

I’m looking to find a writer with previous film-watching experience and the ability to create GIFs who can write opponent previews during the football season and NFL draft profiles during the spring, in addition to Senior Bowl/NFL Combine coverage. This position comes with a stipend.

I’m also looking for a writer to cover women’s sports at Texas this academic year, with an emphasis on volleyball, basketball, and softball. This is also a position with a stipend. University of Texas student preferred.

If you’re interested in applying for one of these positions, email a resume, relevant writing samples, and an indication of which position you’re interested in to wescott dot eberts at sbnation dot com.