Texas OT Jaylen Garth enters the NCAA transfer portal

Texas Longhorns redshirt sophomore offensive tackle Jaylen Garth entered the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

A 6’5, 306-pounder, Garth played high school football at Port Neches-Groves with Texas senior running back Roshon Johnson, picking up an offer from the Longhorns in the summer of 2018 and then pledging the following February over 15 other offers, including Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Florida State, LSU, Ohio State, Tennessee, and Texas A&M, among others. Garth signed with Texas as a member of the 2020 recruiting class.

Eventually considered a consensus four-star prospect ranked as the No. 215 player nationally and the No. 20 offensive tackle, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, Garth suffered a significant setback when he missed his senior season with a knee injury.

The injury forced Garth to redshirt in 2020 and limited his development — he appeared in games against Rice and Texas Tech in 2021, but saw younger players pass him on the depth chart during preseason camp, including freshmen Kelvin Banks and Cam Williams, forcing Garth to take reps with the third-team offensive line.

Texas now has 84 scholarship players on the roster for the 2022 season. Garth is the sixth member of the 2020 Longhorns recruiting class to enter the portal.