Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Who are Texas football’s surprise players at fall camp?

Fall camp has come with its fair share of surprises so far for the Texas Longhorns.

Among them has been players who have broken their own glass ceiling, gaining our attention. We’re not alone, either. Inside Texas recently noted a few of their risers so far.

Including, but not limited to:

Tarique Milton, a super senior wide receiver who transferred in from the Iowa State Cyclones, and who will help fill the gap left by Isaiah Neyor’s injury earlier this month.

Jonathan Brooks, a redshirt freshman running back who was sidelined last year due to injury.

Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey, a senior linebacker who transferred to Texas from the FCS level.

