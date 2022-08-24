Longhorns Daily News: Wrangler is teaming up with Texas athletes in new NIL campaign

Many moons ago, a reporter somewhere – somehow – asked Texas Longhorns redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers about potential brands he’d like to work with as part of name, image and likeness deals. And if this shaky, increasingly old memories serves correctly, Ewers named a few classic aesthetics he’d like to work with. Then, it came true.

Wrangler recently announced an NIL partnership with Ewers.

Texas is partnering with the Brandr Group and Wrangler to launch a line of customized Wrangler gear.



Other schools will follow soon, including Texas A&M, Nebraska, Iowa State, LSU, Alabama, Tennessee, and more.



Quinn Ewers, and other athletes, will help promote it: pic.twitter.com/iA7gndvsT5 — Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) August 24, 2022

Denim never dies, y’all.

