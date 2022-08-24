Longhorns Daily News: Wrangler is teaming up with Texas athletes in new NIL campaign

Many moons ago, a reporter somewhere – somehow – asked Texas Longhorns redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers about potential brands he’d like to work with as part of name, image and likeness deals. And if this shaky, increasingly old memories serves correctly, Ewers named a few classic aesthetics he’d like to work with. Then, it came true.
Wrangler recently announced an NIL partnership with Ewers.
Texas is partnering with the Brandr Group and Wrangler to launch a line of customized Wrangler gear.— Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) August 24, 2022
Other schools will follow soon, including Texas A&M, Nebraska, Iowa State, LSU, Alabama, Tennessee, and more.
Quinn Ewers, and other athletes, will help promote it: pic.twitter.com/iA7gndvsT5
Denim never dies, y’all.
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Yes, Texas may be good, but Texas probably isn’t Tier 4 good
Austin American-Statesman: Everything you need to know about Texas’ 2022 football schedule
Dallas Morning News: Game-by-game predictions for Texas in 2022: Can the team leave 2021 in the past?
247Sports: Morning Brew: Texas center Jake Majors stepping into leadership role in a room with seven new freshmen
247Sports: How Texas tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders became the most improved player on the team
Inside Texas: Wednesday: The Texas Longhorns defensive line, and Bijan Robinson
Inside Texas: The latest team notes with 11 days to go before the opener
Inside Texas: Jerrin Thompson, hype man for the Texas Longhorns secondary
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Steve Sarkisian explains decision to name Quinn Ewers the Texas starting QB
Writers wanted for Burnt Orange Nation
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: Carey Booth set to announce his commitment Wednesday on 247Sports
247Sports: San Marcos 2024 OT Ory Williams recaps Texas visit
247Sports: Texas commit Malik Muhammad prepared for senior season
Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns commits game schedule (August 25-27)
Inside Texas: Texas hoops recruiting: Prospects trending to Texas
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Austin American-Statesman: From Deuce Vaughn to Eric Gray: Who are the Big 12’s best running backs?
Frogs O’ War: 2022 TCU Football Preview: Linebackers
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: The biggest losers from Kevin Durant’s failed trade demand, ranked
SB Nation: Len Dawson smoking during Super Bowl I is an all-time great sports photo
SB Nation: The block on Kayvon Thibodeaux wasn’t illegal, but was it dirty?
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- DraftKings odds have arrived, folks. That means football is around the corner. According to DraftKings SportsBook, Texas is favored by 31 points over ULM. More info below:
- How to watch, via DraftKings.
- For more info and articles from DraftKings, click away, friends.
- Hubba hubba.
Seven Longhorns were named to the @seniorbowl watch list on Wednesday (FREE) #HookEm https://t.co/PbG9KeJUmL— Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) August 24, 2022
Loading comments...