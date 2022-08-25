Podcast: Previewing the Baylor Bears

We’ve reached the final week of the season preview series, closing out the season with the Baylor Bears on Black Friday.

The reigning conference champions lost a ton of production at the skill positions, but bring back a ton of talent — especially in the trenches — that should make the reload easier in 2022. Head coach Dave Aranda made one of the starkest turnarounds in all of college football in 2021, taking the Bears from 2-7 in the COVID-shortened season to 12-2 and a New Year’s Six win. So how do we calibrate expectations for Baylor in 2022?

We welcome Matt Wilson (@mattisbear) to shed some light on these questions and more as we close out our season previews.

Intro and Outro: Earth, Wind, Fire ( Ryan Little / CC BY-SA 4.0)