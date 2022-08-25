Longhorns Daily News: As we hype Texas’ Quinn Ewers era, let’s remember the Alamo

Gather around, Texas Longhorns fans. Let’s take a look back into history.
If you’re from Texas – or at least educated here at any point during your middle school scholarship – you probably remember the story of the Alamo. It’s our “national” battlecry.
You probably also remember the story doesn’t have a very happy ending.
That’s the nuance we should approach the 2022 college football season with. And while Texas’ offense will have its own glorious moments – despite injuries, the talent is still there – it’s our defense we should keep an open mind to going into a bounce-back campaign.
This why I’m taking the under for 8 wins. However, an improved defense can go a long way here. When I say improved, a defense in the top 80 can get you 9 wins in this league. The bar is low. https://t.co/GuaLTiMmuH— David Allen (@Doc_Texas) August 21, 2022
