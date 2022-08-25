Texas announces changes to Chris Beard’s staff

Following the departure of assistant coach Jerrance Howard, the Texas Longhorns announced on Thursday that head coach Chris Beard has named Bob Donewald Jr. an assistant and hired Steve McClain as special assistant to the head coach.

It’s the second major change to Beard’s coaching staff in his second season after Ulric Maligi left for Kansas State in April and Beard hired Brandon Chappell from UNLV to replace him early this month.

Here’s Donewald’s resume:

An experienced coach at the professional, international and collegiate levels, Bob Donewald moves into the role of Assistant Coach after serving as Special Assistant to the Head Coach last season. Donewald brings 23 years of coaching experience to the UT staff, including the last three working for Chris Beard at Texas Tech (2019-21) and Texas (2021-22). He has been a head coach for professional teams in Russia, China, Ukraine, Brazil and Great Britain and spent three years as the head coach of the Chinese National Team (2010-12), including leading the squad at the 2012 London Olympics. Donewald served as the head coach for the Iowa Energy in the NBA D-League (2014-16) and was an assistant coach in the NBA for the Cleveland Cavaliers (2003-04) during LeBron James’ rookie season, the New Orleans Hornets (2002-03) and Charlotte Hornets (2001-02).

And McClain’s resume:

Steve McClain brings 40 years of coaching experience to the Texas staff, including 14 combined seasons as a head coach at Wyoming and Illinois-Chicago. He worked the previous two years as an assistant under Tom Crean at Georgia. McClain spent five seasons as the head coach at UIC (2015-20) and nine years as the head coach at Wyoming (1998-2007). He also served as an assistant at Indiana (2010-15), Colorado (2007-10) and TCU (1994-98). McClain spent 10 seasons at the junior college level, including three as the head coach at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College where he led the team to the 1994 NJCAA National Championship and earned National Coach of the Year honors.

The departures of Howard and Maligi leave associate head coach Rodney Terry as the only remaining assistant from last year’s staff.