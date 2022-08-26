Longhorns Daily News: Expansion and the Big Ten: Is Commissioner Kevin Warren done?

Last weekend, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren joined HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel for a sit-down chat. Included in the conversation was a nugget on conference expansion news – of which the Texas Longhorns were among the initial triggers to re-engage – that suggests the Big Ten Conference doesn’t intend to stop at 16 schools.
But who joins the Big Ten next?
Let’s hear your most justified theories in the comment section.
- DraftKings odds have arrived, folks. That means football is around the corner. According to DraftKings SportsBook, Texas is favored by 31 points over ULM. More info below:
Texas Longhorns 2022 record prediction:— Realistic Horn (@Bugman94) August 23, 2022
7-5… not gonna say who the 5 losses are, because its a complete toss up. Ewers will have his growing pains. Defense still won’t be top 50.
Sorry for not drinking the koolaid. Hope I’m wrong.
