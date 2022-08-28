Texas is a 37.5-point favorite over Louisiana-Monroe

Head coach Steve Sarkisian’s second season with the Texas Longhorns starts this week with the opener against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium and the Longhorns are huge favorites — as of Sunday evening, Texas is favored by 37.5 points at DraftKings.

Texas is unranked in the AP Top 25 and ranked No. 18 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll as the Longhorns try to bounce back from last year’s 5-7 campaign. Meanwhile, head coach Terry Bowden is trying to turn around a Louisiana-Monroe that went 4-8 in 2021 after a winless 2020 season.

Last season, the offensive line struggled before losing starting left tackle Willie Tyler to Rutgers, the Warhawks were not good on third down, the pass rush struggled, and the pass defense was one of the worst in the entire country.

Since the expectations aren’t exactly high for Louisiana-Monroe this season, DraftKings believes this is going to be a blowout for Texas as Bowden tries to pull off a difficult rebuild.