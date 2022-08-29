How to Watch: Steve Sarkisian’s Monday Press Conference

After a long offseason, it’s finally game week for the Texas Longhorns.

As Texas kicks off the second year of the Steve Sarkisian era, the coach and players look to turn the page from what was a disastrous year for the new staff and players. There are a lot of new faces on campus that will factor into what Texas can accomplish this year, both transfers with experience and guys that are brand new to the college game. Fans, coaches, and players alike all hope that the new talent brings new success to a program with such lofty expectations.

But you can only play one game at a time and so the season begins with the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks, coming to town with similar hopes to reverse their fortunes from a year ago.

Texas will start a new quarterback for the second year in a row, with transfer freshman Quinn Ewers heading into his second week as QB1 for the Texas Longhorns, after a circuitous path to get to Austin. He will lead an offense that will lean on one of the most elite players in the country, running back Bijan Robinson, but will have to contend with an offensive line that is once again in flux.

On the defensive side of the ball, questions abound about who will be on the field and what the defense will look like in year two under Pete Kwiatkowski, hoping to improve from a frustrating performance a year ago.

How to Watch:

TV: Longhorn Network

Time: 11:00 a.m. Central

Radio: Texassports.com. Broadcasts are also available on Sirius 132, XM 199, and App Ch. 953

Online Streaming: WatchESPN