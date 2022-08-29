Projecting the Texas depth chart vs. Louisiana-Monroe

While schools all around the country released depth charts on Monday ahead of their season openers in the coming days, Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian not only declined to do so, but isn’t expected to release any depth charts this season, a change in policy from last season.

A UT official says Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian will not provide a depth chart before the season opener this week. In addition, Sarkisian is not expected to provide a depth chart at all this season. Clearly, things could change but that's Sarkisian's plan right now. — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) August 29, 2022

Fortunately, there’s a significant level of clarity about what the two-deep depth chart will look like on Saturday against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at Darrel K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, so here’s the projected depth chart for the Longhorns.

Louisiana-Monroe depth chart 11 Name No. Name No. Name No. Name No. Name No. Name No. 11 Name No. Name No. Name No. Name No. Name No. Name No. QB Quinn Ewers 3 Hudson Card 1 RB Bijan Robinson 5 Roschon Johnson 2 WR Tarique Milton 16 Brenen Thompson 11 WR Jordan Whittington 4 Casey Cain 88 WR Xavier Worthy 8 Savion Red 17 TE Ja'Tavion Sanders 0 Gunnar Helm --or-- 85 Jahleel Bilingsley 9 LT Kelvin Banks 78 Andrej Karic 69 LG Hayden Conner 75 Neto Umeozulu 72 C Jake Majors 65 Connor Robertson 62 RG Cole Hutson 54 DJ Campbell 52 RT Christian Jones 70 Cameron Williams 56 Defense BUCK END Ovie Oghoufo 18 Ethan Burke 91 NT Byron Murphy 90 Keondre Coburn 99 DT Vernon Broughton 45 Moro Ojomo 98 JACK END Barryn Sorrell 88 Justice Finkley 1 SLB DeMarvion Overshown 0 Jett Bush 43 MIKE Jaylan Ford 41 Jett Bush 43 WILL DeMarvion Overshown --or-- 0 Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey 33 CB D'Shawn Jamison 5 Jamier Johnson 31 FS Jerrin Thompson 28 Kitan Crawford 21 BS Anthony Cook 11 Morice Blackwell 37 CB Ryan Watts 6 Terrance Brooks 8 STAR Jahdae Barron 23 Jaylon Guilbeau 13 Special Teams PK Bert Auburn --or-- 45 Will Stone 15 P Isaac Pearson 49 H Isaac Pearson 46 Hudson Card 1 DS Zach Edwards 43 Lance St. Louis KR D'Shawn Jamison 5 Roschon Johnson 2 Xavier Worthy 8 Keilan Robinson 7 PR D'Shawn Jamison 5 Xavier Worthy 8