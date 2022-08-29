Winning is Hard Podcast: 2022 Season Preview, Sark’s presser, and ULM

We’re five days away from Texas Longhorns football kicking off and the Winning is Hard podcast is back! Cameron Parker and Wescott Eberts start with observations from Steve Sarkisian’s press conference and player availabilities from Monday (3:00). Then they share their thoughts on Quinn Ewers being named the starter and what fans can expect from the gunslinger (7:00).

At 12:00, a preview of the wide receiving unit and how it might shake out this season with Isaiah Neyor out for the season and Casey Cain and Savion Reed coming on strong. Plus, updates on Agiye Hall, Jahleel Billingsley, and why UT parking sucks (16:00).

Wescott and Cameron discuss which Texas player or coach NEEDS to have a good season (21:00), Pete Kwiatkowski, and the porous Texas defense in 2021 (25:00). They predict who will have a breakout season for the Horns in 2022 (28:00) and predict the Texas record in 2022 (34:00) before concluding with the quickest preview of the ULM Warhawks you’ll find (45:30).

Thanks for listening and comment below with questions for next week's pod!