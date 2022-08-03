Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas’ Brandon Harris, Henry Fernandez named to ‘30 under 30’ list

Texas Longhorns director of recruiting Brandon Harris and analyst Henry Fernandez have been named to 247Sports’ “30 Under 30” list.

247Sports on Harris: “It wasn’t too long ago that Harris was LSU’s starting quarterback. A few years removed from his playing career, Harris has emerged as one of the more dynamic recruiting staffers in the country. Harris, who was named Texas’ Director of Recruiting in 2021, played a key role in Texas landing a top 5 class in 2022 and has been a big part of the program’s current top 5 efforts in 2023. He’s at least part of the recruitment of pretty much everyone Texas recruits. Harris turned down overtures from both Temple and the LA Rams this offseason to remain at Texas.”

247Sports on Hernandez: “Fernandez came to Texas in 2021 from Washington along with Longhorns defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski. In the time since, he’s greatly impressed those in Austin with his work schematically and in breaking down film. Says one source: “He’s a really, really good coach.” Prior to his time at Texas as an analyst and at Washington as a GA, Fernandez spent four seasons as a defensive assistant at his alma mater Sacramento State. He worked with both linebackers and cornerbacks in his time there, including mentoring the first D1 All-American (Darnell Sankey) in program history. Those who know Fernandez expect him to be an on-field FBS coach in the near future.”

