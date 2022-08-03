4-star Texas LB target Derion Gullette sets commitment date

Teague linebacker Derion Gullette will announce his commitment on Friday at 3 p.m. Central in a critical recruitment for the Texas Longhorns, one of three finalists for the 6’2, 220-pounder along with the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Texas A&M Aggies.

Committing Friday at 3 ! — Derion Gullette ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@DerionGullette) August 4, 2022

Gullette announced his finalists last month after taking official visits in June to Texas, Ohio State, and Oklahoma, a program subsequently eliminated from contention. Texas A&M received two recent unofficial visits from Gullette — one in June and one last week for the pool party in College Station.

The 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions feature two predictions in favor of the Longhorns and the Rivals FutureCast features seven, mostly coming from Orangebloods.

With recent misses on Denton Ryan linebacker Anthony Hill and Austin Westlake edge Colton Vasek, as well as the potential to lose Friendswood edge Braylan Shelby to USC on Saturday, Gullette’s importance to the 2023 Texas recruiting class has increased in the last week and he was still a key target before recent developments.

Capable of playing interior linebacker or spinning down to the edge, Gullette has intriguing versatility and athleticism as a consensus four-star prospect ranked as the No. 149 player nationally and the No. 18 edge, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.