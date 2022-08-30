Longhorns Daily News: For Texas, its offensive line hangs in the balance of youth

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian understands he’s dealing with a young squad.

He’s made that clear in recent press conference comments, per 247Sports.

“Not only are we relatively young at quarterback, we’re a relatively young team,” Sarkisian said, according to 247Sports. “We’ve got to do a really good job as a staff of trying to put our players in a position to learn from the tough situations. We try to do that in practice, we try to do that and scrimmages. We’ll spot the ball on our own 1-yard line: How are you going to play in your own end zone? We’re going to put them in situations where it’s a potential four-down territory, where it’s third down and play yourself into fourth down. I don’t expect them to get it exactly right the first time, but as many of those situations as I can put him in and our team in, hopefully, the better we respond in-game when they present themselves.”

