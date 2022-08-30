Longhorns Daily News: For Texas, its offensive line hangs in the balance of youth

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian understands he’s dealing with a young squad.
He’s made that clear in recent press conference comments, per 247Sports.
“Not only are we relatively young at quarterback, we’re a relatively young team,” Sarkisian said, according to 247Sports. “We’ve got to do a really good job as a staff of trying to put our players in a position to learn from the tough situations. We try to do that in practice, we try to do that and scrimmages. We’ll spot the ball on our own 1-yard line: How are you going to play in your own end zone? We’re going to put them in situations where it’s a potential four-down territory, where it’s third down and play yourself into fourth down. I don’t expect them to get it exactly right the first time, but as many of those situations as I can put him in and our team in, hopefully, the better we respond in-game when they present themselves.”
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Sarkisian promises Texas is bigger, stronger, faster, better
Austin American-Statesman: ‘We’re not just all about playing volleyball’: Texas’ Black Lives Matter video
Austin American-Statesman: Golden: As year 2 opens, Sarkisian wants to look forward, not back
Austin American-Statesman: Texas is always athletic, but are Longhorns mentally stronger?
Dallas Morning News: Steve Sarkisian talks moving on from last year as 2022 season opener approaches
247Sports: Steve Sarkisian breaks down Texas entering season opener vs. Louisiana-Monroe
247Sports: Improved in-game adjustments should be top priority as Longhorns prepare to open season
247Sports: Longhorns head into 2022 season primed for an offensive line youth movement
Inside Texas: 2022 Inside Texas football preview magazine
Inside Texas: Texas football’s identity in 2022
Inside Texas: Tuesday: Nothing is owed, not even a depth chart
Inside Texas: Texas is out of their depth (charts)
Inside Texas: Texas hopes to prove it learned from 2021, then leave it in the rearview
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Steve Sarkisian recalls his first start as Quinn Ewers prepares for his Texas debut
Projecting the Texas depth chart vs. Louisiana-Monroe
WATCH: Steve Sarkisian’s Monday press conference
Winning is Hard Podcast: 2022 season preview, Sark’s presser, and ULM
Longhorn Republic Podcast: Predicting 2022
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: The Stampede: Road report from the first week of Texas high school football
Inside Texas: Texas recruiting: Five 2024’s the Longhorns should or could offer
Inside Texas: Texas commit Will Randle breaks down decision, senior year
Inside Texas: Texas recruiting: Five 2024’s to know ahead of September 1
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Austin American-Statesman: Best of the Big 12: Overshown, Doyle at top of conference linebackers
Dallas Morning News: Best in Texas poll (8/29): Baylor, Texas A&M fight for top spot in state rankings
Our Daily Bears: Baylor releases depth chart for Albany
Our Daily Bears: BNT’s annual upcoming preseason football preview and bold prediction
Frogs O’ War: 2022 TCU Football Preview: Quarterbacks
Frogs O’ War: TCU Football 2022 Depth Chart: Week one
Frogs O’ War: Know The Enemy: Colorado Buffaloes
Crimson and Cream Machine: Oklahoma Football: Notes on the depth chart
Cowboys Ride For Free: OSU will slide back in football recruiting rankings, but don’t panic
The Smoking Musket: Does JT Daniels raise expectations for 2022?
Wide Right & Natty Lite: Cyclones release first depth chart of 2022 season
Bring On The Cats: 2022 Kansas State Football Preview: Defensive backs
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: The biggest names released during NFL cut day 2022
SB Nation: Breaking down Julio Rodríguez’s extension
SB Nation: Serena Williams schedule and results for US Open: No. 2 Anett Kontaveit awaits in Round 2 after thrilling win
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Sarkisian says Texas’ depth chart will come into its own once the season starts.
A UT official says Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian will not provide a depth chart before the season opener this week. In addition, Sarkisian is not expected to provide a depth chart at all this season. Clearly, things could change but that's Sarkisian's plan right now.— Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) August 29, 2022
Loading comments...