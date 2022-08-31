Longhorns Daily News: Former Texas QB Casey Thompson says he’ll be taking no more questions about Texas

Former Texas Longhorns quarterback Casey Thompson, a redshirt senior who joined the Nebraska Cornhuskers this past offseason, told reporters during a press conference earlier this week that he’ll be taking no more questions about his time spent under center at Texas.
He means it, too! Only Nebraska questions. Cornhuskers questions only.
But we at Burnt Orange Nation still have one burning question ...
Does Casey have to answer to his tendency to throw second-half interceptions?
Nebraska QB Casey Thompson ends his press conference requesting that reporters not ask about Texas. pic.twitter.com/XoCFSa8u55— Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) August 30, 2022
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Another week, another top-10 opponent for No. 1 Texas volleyball
Austin American-Statesman: Texas adding beach volleyball as a varsity sport starting in 2023
247Sports: Projecting Texas’ depth chart for season-opener vs. Louisiana-Monroe
247Sports: The Brew: All the talk around Quinn Ewers is finally about to give way to real, live, actual football
Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns who made NFL rosters
Inside Texas: Wednesday: Football season unfolds like a movie
Inside Texas: Bijan Robinson prepared for an expanded role in crucial 2022 season for Texas, himself
Inside Texas: Checking in on the freshmen: Game week
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Sam Ehlinger makes roster after ‘phenomenal’ preseason with the Indianapolis Colts
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: Four-star cornerback Javien Toviano preparing for busy fall leading up to decision
247Sports: WATCH: Top highlights from Texas commits last week
247Sports: The Huddle: Recruiting notes ahead of season opener
Inside Texas: Inside Texas’ HS game of the week: C.E. King vs. Allen
Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns recruiting: Wednesday nuggets
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Austin American-Statesman: Best of the Big 12: Iowa State’s Johnson, OSU’s Taylor top league DBs
Dallas Morning News: ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit on ‘buying stock’ in Oklahoma, state of Texas A&M, Texas and more
247Sports: Morning Brew: Early negotiations between Big 12 and TV partners could impact SEC departure date for Texas, OU
Our Daily Bears: Reviewing Baylor’s Week One starters
Crimson and Cream Machine: Oklahoma Football: What to watch versus UTEP
The Smoking Musket: How to watch the West Virginia Mountaineers take on the Pitt Panthers in The Backyard Brawl
The Smoking Musket: West Virginia and Pittsburgh set to renew one of college football’s greatest rivalries
WHAT WE’RE READING
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit thinks Steve Sarkisian and Quinn Ewers are “a match made in heaven.”
ESPN broadcaster Kirk Herbstreit says he's "a believer" in Texas moving forward and calls the Ewers-Sarkisian pairing "a match made in heaven." Here a look at that, eight other things and one prediction. https://t.co/cHuOYx5O6k— Hookem.com (@bevobeat) August 31, 2022
