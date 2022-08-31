Longhorns Daily News: Former Texas QB Casey Thompson says he’ll be taking no more questions about Texas

Former Texas Longhorns quarterback Casey Thompson, a redshirt senior who joined the Nebraska Cornhuskers this past offseason, told reporters during a press conference earlier this week that he’ll be taking no more questions about his time spent under center at Texas.

He means it, too! Only Nebraska questions. Cornhuskers questions only.

But we at Burnt Orange Nation still have one burning question ...

Does Casey have to answer to his tendency to throw second-half interceptions?

Nebraska QB Casey Thompson ends his press conference requesting that reporters not ask about Texas. pic.twitter.com/XoCFSa8u55 — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) August 30, 2022

Sam Ehlinger makes roster after 'phenomenal' preseason with the Indianapolis Colts

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit thinks Steve Sarkisian and Quinn Ewers are “a match made in heaven.”