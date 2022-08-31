 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texas RB Bijan Robinson donating $3,000 worth of backpacks to local school

“I just wanted to be a blessing.”

By Wescott Eberts
NCAA Football: Big 12 Media Days Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Longhorns junior running back Bijan Robinson is a Heisman Trophy contender and a potential first-round draft pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but as head coach Steve Sarkisian is fond of saying, Robinson is a better person than he is a player.

Robinson proved that again this week with plans to donate $3,000 worth of backpacks to a local school.

A person deeply grounded in his faith, Robinson’s response to the donation becoming public was simple — “I just wanted to be a blessing.”

Robinson is giving back after becoming one of the biggest beneficiaries of new Name, Image, and Likeness rules went into effect last season — his sixth NIL deal landed him a Lamborghini and he recently released a mustard called “Bijan Mustardson” that he said is selling well.

“How Bijan represents the university, represents himself, the student that he is, the result of that is why he’s got this NIL deal,” Sarkisian said of Robinson’s Lamborghini deal.

