Texas RB Bijan Robinson donating $3,000 worth of backpacks to local school

Texas Longhorns junior running back Bijan Robinson is a Heisman Trophy contender and a potential first-round draft pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but as head coach Steve Sarkisian is fond of saying, Robinson is a better person than he is a player.

Robinson proved that again this week with plans to donate $3,000 worth of backpacks to a local school.

This is dope…#Texas RB Bijan Robinson will be donating more than $3,000 worth of backpacks to Austin Harmony School of Excellence on Thursday



Check out the reaction from some students after they found out they’re going to meet the Longhorn star #HookEm | @KVUE pic.twitter.com/y6ozkYTkLX — Cory Mose (@Cory_Mose) August 31, 2022

A person deeply grounded in his faith, Robinson’s response to the donation becoming public was simple — “I just wanted to be a blessing.”

Robinson is giving back after becoming one of the biggest beneficiaries of new Name, Image, and Likeness rules went into effect last season — his sixth NIL deal landed him a Lamborghini and he recently released a mustard called “Bijan Mustardson” that he said is selling well.

“How Bijan represents the university, represents himself, the student that he is, the result of that is why he’s got this NIL deal,” Sarkisian said of Robinson’s Lamborghini deal.