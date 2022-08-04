Podcast: Previewing the Kansas State Wildcats

We’ve reached week nine of the Texas Longhorns’ 2022 season, bringing us to the Kansas State Wildcats.

It’s year four of the Chris Klieman era and KSU has high hopes after its second 8-5 season of the post-Bill Snyder era. They bring in Nebraska transfer Adrian Martinez, who will operate the offense under new offensive coordinator Collin Klien. As an interim, Klien led the Wildcats to a massive 42-20 win over the LSU Tigers in the Texas Bowl, averaging 7.13 yards per play to close the season. Running back Deuce Vaughn, one of two unanimous preseason All-Conference players, returns for another year to hopefully ease the tension on his OC and quarterback, while trying to notch another 2,000-yard season.

Defensively, the Wildcats bring back six starters from a defense that allowed 21 points per game and 5.37 yards per play but must replace two key pieces in Cody Fletcher and Ross Elder, who finished second and third on the team in tackles. Who will replace that production and how can the defense take a step forward in 2022?

Help Us Clear these Teacher’s Wishlists:

https://t.co/Qp22gWssJR

https://t.co/N1nenRK4m9

https://t.co/qZKf9PUBBL

Connect with the show on Twitter and Facebook.

Intro and Outro: Earth, Wind, Fire ( Ryan Little / CC BY-SA 4.0)