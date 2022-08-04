Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas’ camp QB battle is officially underway

For the Texas Longhorns, will it be redshirt freshman Quinn Ewers – the most decorated quarterback recruit to land in Austin in years – or redshirt sophomore Hudson Card, who opened up the 2021 season as the starter, but who later lost the job to Casey Thompson?
That’s the question at the heart of Texas’ preseason camp.
Do we have a good answer as to who it’ll be?
Nope. It’s just a slow news day.
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
WHAT WE’RE READING
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
Only these teams can say they have a win against Alabama with Nick Saban as head coach— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) August 3, 2022
Will a new team join the list this season? pic.twitter.com/lQS55ooofn
