4-star CB Jordan Matthews announces decision date

Four-star Baton Rouge (La.) Woodlawn cornerback Jordan Matthews announced on Thursday that he has decision date set for his commitment.

Matthews will decide between the Michigan Wolverines, Tennessee Volunteers, and Texas Longhorns on August 15th after making several official and unofficial visits other the summer.

Matthews has been a target for the Longhorns for over a year now after offering him last spring, but he really began to blow up this spring after running several sub 11-second times in the 100 meters on the track. Both Clemson and Alabama offered over the past few months and the Crimson Tide in particular were making a push for him.

Matthews most recently was in Austin for the Texas recruiting event last week before the dead period began before camp and even though he has not officially visited, the Longhorns look to be in a strong spot for him.

The Longhorns are currently the heavy favorite to land Matthews, according to the 247Sports Crystal Ball, and landing his commitment would give Steve Sarkisian and his staff their fourth defensive back commitment for the 2023 cycle. A consensus four-star prospect, Matthews is ranked as the No. 139 player nationally and the No. 15 cornerback, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.