Texas assistant Jerrance Howard no longer with program

Texas Longhorns head coach Chris Beard’s program has turned over a second assistant coach with Jerrance Howard leaving the program. Brian Davis of the Austin-American Statesman first reported the news on Thursday evening and Howard’s name is no longer listed in the school’s staff directory.

An Illinois native who played for the Fighting Illini, Howard moved into coaching for his alma mater in 2007, spent one season on Larry Brown’s staff at SMU, and then was hired by his former coach, Bill Self, at Kansas, where he spent eight years, during which he established a reputation as a strong recruiter.

Howard joined Beard’s staff last season after Beard was hired from Texas Tech, but has been off the road since June and is planning to become an agent, according to reporting from Inside Texas.

Assistant Ulric Maligi previously left the Texas staff to join former Baylor assistant Jerome Tang at Kansas State and was replaced by UNLV’s Brandon Chappell in recent days. Inside Texas reports that special assistant Bob Donewald fill take over Howard’s role. Donewald has experience as an NBA assistant, the Ukranian national team head coach, the Chinese national team head coach, and a head coach in England, China, Russia, and the G League. Donewald also spent one season working for Beard at Texas Tech.