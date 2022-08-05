Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas RB Bijan Robinson says he’s found his trash-talking voice

Texas Longhorns junior running back Bijan Robinson has found his voice – his trash-talking voice.
That’s according to him, and per a report in Inside Texas.
“It’s all fun,” Robinson said, according to Inside Texas. “They know my intentions. I’m gonna get in their butt a little bit–even on the offense. I get J Whit, X, all them. They already know they’re really talented – you know, Isaiah – but, I still, when they drop a ball, I’m the first one on them, every single time. Even if the defense drops a pick or something, I’m in their faces. Just because, you know, I feel like when I do it with them, you know, we’re competing anyway.”
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Texas basketball players are in the mood-y for an upgrade, too
Austin American-Statesman: Looking toward SEC, ‘big humans’ at Texas must win in the trenches
Austin American-Statesman: Quarterbacks, receivers shine: Observations from Texas’ practice
Austin American-Statesman: Texas awards a basketball scholarship to walk-on Anissa Gutierrez
Austin American-Statesman: Day 1 practice observations: What we saw out of the Texas Longhorns
Dallas Morning News: Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown, Longhorns defense pledge to step up this season
247Sports: Morning Brew: Bijan Robinson is growing up as a running back and as a trash talker
247Sports: Photo view of Texas’ first two practices of fall camp
247Sports: Day 2 of fall camp: A few more practice observations
Inside Texas: Friday: The true talent level of Texas football
Inside Texas: A few thoughts after watching day two of Texas football practice
Inside Texas: Texas Football: Observations from preseason practice No. 2
Inside Texas: Linebacker looking up?
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
4-star CB Jordan Matthews announces decision date
Steve Sarkisian details the first day of Texas preseason camp
Texas assistant Jerrance Howard no longer with program
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: Texas commit Tre Wisner recaps pool party, talks commitment status
247Sports: Breaking down Ron Holland’s game
247Sports: Mike at Night: Could Texas recruiting be ready to rev up again?
Inside Texas: 2024 On3 No. 2 WR Micah Hudson a known commodity
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Oklahoman: Tramel’s Scissortales: Big change for Big 12 in ‘22 with 9 new coordinators
Our Daily Bears: Brittney Griner sentenced to 9 years in Russian prison
Frogs O’ War: Opponent Preview Series: Colorado Buffaloes
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: LeBron James has 4 options to take control of his upcoming free agency
SB Nation: ESPN8: ‘The Ocho’ is coming back and here’s your complete schedule
SB Nation: The Jazz are reportedly coveting Quentin Grimes over other young Knicks in possible Donovan Mitchell deal
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- We’re seriously so close to Texas football, folks.
Elevate@D_JAMISON5 pic.twitter.com/GunQb8NBMk— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) August 5, 2022
Loading comments...