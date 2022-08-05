Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas RB Bijan Robinson says he’s found his trash-talking voice

Texas Longhorns junior running back Bijan Robinson has found his voice – his trash-talking voice.

That’s according to him, and per a report in Inside Texas.

“It’s all fun,” Robinson said, according to Inside Texas. “They know my intentions. I’m gonna get in their butt a little bit–even on the offense. I get J Whit, X, all them. They already know they’re really talented – you know, Isaiah – but, I still, when they drop a ball, I’m the first one on them, every single time. Even if the defense drops a pick or something, I’m in their faces. Just because, you know, I feel like when I do it with them, you know, we’re competing anyway.”

