Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Former Texas HC Tom Herman lands CBS broadcast job

Former Texas Longhorns head coach Tom Herman, who famously won a New Year’s Six Sugar Bowl over the Georgia Bulldogs in between losing entirely too many football games in his four-year tenure, is officially a talking head after landing a broadcasting booth job on Rick Neusheisel’s SiriusXM radio show “Full Ride,” according to multiple reports.

Herman was most recently an analyst for the NFL’s Chicago Bears.

Former Texas head coach Tom Herman is reportedly set to join the CBS broadcast team this season. https://t.co/pZJoYaG0Kz — Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) August 8, 2022

4-star LB Derion Gullette commits to Texas

We appreciate the enthusiasm from at least one college football coach.

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll is out. Texas landed 18th. One coach voted the Longhorns as preseason No. 1. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) August 8, 2022

It’s been a successful offseason for Texas volleyball.