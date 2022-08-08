Texas baseball to open 2023 season at the College Baseball Showdown

The Texas Longhorns will open the 2023 baseball season participating in the College Baseball Showdown in Arlington at Globe Life Field from Feb. 17-19, the school announced on Monday.

“I’m excited for our team to return to the College Baseball Showdown to open the 2023 season,” head coach David Pierce said. “It will be a great opportunity to test ourselves against the best teams in the country. Globe Life Field is a great venue and we would like to thank REV Entertainment and the Texas Rangers for inviting us to participate.”

Along with fellow Big 12 representatives Oklahoma State and TCU, Texas will face Arkansas, Vanderbilt, and Missouri at the third annual event, which also featured the Longhorns in 2021.

Over the last two years, Texas is 5-6 at the home of the Texas Rangers after losing all three games in the 2021 College Baseball Showdown and taking two out of three from Oklahoma in a conference series this year.

FloSports will stream all three games live.