Podcast: Fall practice update and OL preview

The Texas Longhorns are officially starting practice and the pads come on as of Tuesday, which means we are rapidly moving toward separation in camp.

Steve Sarkisian spoke to the media Monday ahead of the first full-pads practice, updating the public on where he thinks the team stands heading into the next critical phase of preparation. How do his thoughts on the quarterbacks, offensive line, and more compare to the tone during his first fall?

We also continue our group-by-group previews with the offensive line. Texas has some experienced players in the trenches, but will once again need to call on some less-experienced linemen to fill in the gaps. Will it be one of the new freshmen to the squad or will an older player managed to step in and hold a spot?

Help Us Clear these Teacher’s Wishlists:

https://t.co/Qp22gWssJR

https://t.co/N1nenRK4m9

https://t.co/qZKf9PUBBL

Connect with the show on Twitter and Facebook.

Intro and Outro: Earth, Wind, Fire ( Ryan Little / CC BY-SA 4.0)