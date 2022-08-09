Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas RB newcomer Jaydon Blue earns impression at camp

Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue is making an impression at fall camp so far. The true freshman, who skipped his senior high school season to protect himself in lieu of college ball, had a bit of catching up to do, according to folks on the field.
Fall camp just recently got underway, but Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has liked what he's seen out of freshman running back Jaydon Blue so far.— On3 (@On3sports) August 9, 2022
Read more HERE: https://t.co/5DBGd5ftmc pic.twitter.com/SL2DxNeL9x
