Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas RB newcomer Jaydon Blue earns impression at camp

Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue is making an impression at fall camp so far. The true freshman, who skipped his senior high school season to protect himself in lieu of college ball, had a bit of catching up to do, according to folks on the field.

Fall camp just recently got underway, but Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has liked what he's seen out of freshman running back Jaydon Blue so far.



Read more HERE: https://t.co/5DBGd5ftmc pic.twitter.com/SL2DxNeL9x — On3 (@On3sports) August 9, 2022

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Mystery surrounds Texas’ No. 1 vote in the Top 25 coaches poll

Austin American-Statesman: Texas at No. 1? It’s not the only crazy vote in this year’s preseason poll

Austin American-Statesman: With pads coming on, can Texas’ playmakers keep their timing right?

Dallas Morning News: Texas football is back — with a singular first-place vote in preseason poll

247Sports: Morning Brew: No slowing down for Xavier Worthy in Year 2

Inside Texas: Xavier Worthy hasn’t let up

Inside Texas: Sarkisian reveals his defensive philosophy

Inside Texas: Steve Sarkisian assesses the Texas D-line, a proclaimed strength of the defense

Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns football and 12 personnel

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Success hasn’t impacted Texas WR Xavier Worthy’s work ethic

Texas preseason camp moves into full pads on Tuesday ahead of Saturday’s first scrimmage

Texas baseball to open 2023 season at the College Baseball Showdown

These high schools have produced the most Texas Longhorns: Part one

Podcast: Fall practice update and OL preview

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Mike at Night: Notes on a pair of Texas commits and a major target

247Sports: 2024 RB James Peoples recaps first visit back to Texas since offer

Inside Texas: Inside Texas: Live from Dr. Phillips High and Westview High

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Dallas Morning News: 2022 preseason Coaches Poll: Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Baylor top rankings for area schools

247Sports: College football coaches speak anonymously about Big 12 teams, via Athlon

Frogs O’ War: 2022 TCU Football Preview: Safeties

The Smoking Musket: The Backyard Brawl is officially sold out

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Day 10 recap: Numbers don’t tell the whole story for Trey Lance

SB Nation: The Sparks sleeping in an airport again shows how bad WNBA travel can be

SB Nation: Arrowheadlines: Patrick Mahomes details how he recovered from the first ‘slump’ of his career

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Not Longhorn-related, but Serena Williams is calling it a career.