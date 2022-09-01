Longhorn Republic Podcast: ULM Predictions

We are two days out from the Texas Longhorns’ season opener, which means the offseason is fully behind us, and it's time to discuss some actual football.

The Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks are coming off a down season under Terry Bowden, but the Longhorns are heading into year two of the Steve Sarkisian era. With no tape for the year, but ideas about what it could be, we dive in on our hopes and expectations for the Longhorns heading into the first game against folks in different-colored jerseys. For a full ULM preview, check out our full team preview from July

We also welcome back to the show Brett Wilkinson of Director’s Cup Updates to give us a primer on what Texas needs to do this year for the three-peat and what sports the Longhorns could add to help pad the championship resume.

Help Us Clear these Teacher’s Wishlists:

https://t.co/Qp22gWssJR

https://t.co/N1nenRK4m9

https://t.co/qZKf9PUBBL

Connect with the show on Twitter and Facebook.

Intro and Outro: Earth, Wind, Fire ( Ryan Little / CC BY-SA 4.0)