Longhorns Daily News: Big 12 enters media rights talks early, opening the door for a potential early Texas, OU exit to SEC

As the Big 12 Conference and new commissioner Brett Yormark enter the league’s media rights discussions early, which was announced yesterday, the door reopens for a potential early exit for both the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners, CBS Sports reports.
As a consequence of @Big12Conference starting negotiations early with rightsholders sources tell CBS Sports there are now active discussions regarding Texas and Oklahoma leaving early for the SEC.— Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) August 31, 2022
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
WHAT WE’RE READING
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Texas volleyball beat the Minnesota Gophers last night.
Home opener highlights #HookEm pic.twitter.com/8NAaKoeB1B— Texas Volleyball (@TexasVolleyball) September 1, 2022
