Reacts Survey Results: Texas fans not sold on Ewers just yet

Not impressed yet. That was the general consensus from Texas fans after Quinn Ewers’ debut last week against ULM with 43% of voters saying the freshman has work to do.

Ewers tossed for 225 yards and two touchdowns in the 52-10 victory over the Warhawks but started off with an interception on his 2nd career passing attempt.

Just over a third of Texas fans are withholding judgment after the season-opener, but 22% were impressed after Ewers's performance.

Impressed or not, it’s just the beginning for Quinn Ewers and Texas, who hadn’t played a meaningful snap of football since his junior year of high school.

