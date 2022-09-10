Texas vs. No. 1 Alabama: Longhorns release depth chart

For a second straight week, the Texas Longhorns didn’t release a depth chart until the hours before Saturday’s game against the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, making several minor changes.
Depth chart vs. Alabama
|11
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|11
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|QB
|Quinn Ewers
|3
|Hudson Card
|1
|RB
|Bijan Robinson
|5
|Roschon Johnson
|2
|Keilan Robinson
|7
|Jonathon Brooks
|24
|WR
|Casey Cain
|88
|Agiye Hall
|15
|Savion Red
|17
|WR
|Jordan Whittington
|4
|Tarique Milton
|16
|Gabe Sulser
|83
|WR
|Xavier Worthy
|8
|Brenen Thompson
|11
|Troy Omeire
|21
|TE
|Ja'Tavion Sanders
|0
|Gunnar Helm
|85
|Juan Davis
|84
|LT
|Kelvin Banks
|78
|Andrej Karic
|69
|LG
|Hayden Conner
|75
|Malik Agbo
|67
|C
|Jake Majors
|65
|Connor Robertson
|62
|Logan Parr
|71
|RG
|Cole Hutson
|54
|DJ Campbell
|52
|Neto Umeozulu
|72
|RT
|Christian Jones
|70
|Cameron Williams
|56
|Defense
|BUCK END
|Ovie Oghoufo
|18
|Justice Finkley
|1
|NT
|Keondre Coburn --or--
|99
|Byron Murphy
|90
|DT
|Moro Ojomo --or--
|98
|Vernon Broughton
|45
|DT
|T'Vondre Sweat --or--
|93
|Alfred Collins
|95
|JACK END
|Barryn Sorrell
|88
|Ethan Burke
|91
|SLB
|DeMarvion Overshown
|0
|Prince Dorbah
|32
|MIKE
|Jaylan Ford
|41
|Jett Bush
|43
|Devin Richardson
|30
|WILL
|Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey
|33
|David Gbenda
|33
|CB
|D'Shawn Jamison
|5
|Jamier Johnson
|31
|Terrence Brooks
|8
|FS
|Jerrin Thompson
|28
|JD Coffey
|27
|BJ Allen
|7
|BS
|Anthony Cook
|11
|Kitan Crawford
|21
|Morice Blackwell
|37
|CB
|Ryan Watts
|6
|Austin Jordan
|4
|Ishmael Ibraheem
|19
|STAR
|Jahdae Barron --or--
|23
|Jaylon Guilbeau
|13
|Michael Taaffe
|36
|Special Teams
|KO
|Will Stone --or--
|15
|Bert Auburn
|45
|PK
|Bert Auburn --or--
|45
|Will Stone
|15
|P
|Isaac Pearson
|49
|Daniel Trejo
|35
|H
|Isaac Pearson
|49
|Daniel Trejo
|35
|DS
|Zach Edwards
|43
|Lance St. Louis
|56
|KR
|Keilan Robinson
|7
|D'Shawn Jamison
|5
|Roschon Johnson
|2
|Jordan Whittington
|4
|PR
|Xavier Worthy
|8
|D'Shawn Jamison
|5
|Brenen Thompson
|11
- Sophomore wide receiver Agiye Hall is on the depth chart after his activation from suspension last week that did not result in an appearance against Louisiana-Monroe. Now Hall has jumped ahead of freshman Savion Red as the backup to redshirt freshman Casey Cain.
- Senior Devin Richardson is the third-string middle linebacker this week after flashing against the Warhawks with four tackles (two solo) and a half tackle for loss.
- Junior Jahdae Barron remains the co-starter listed ahead of freshman Jaylon Guilbeau at nickel back, but Guilbeau started last week and impressed with a pass breakup and a quarterback hurry. He may once again come out with the first team and play more snaps than Barron.
- Redshirt freshman Isaac Pearson is still the starting punter and starting holder, but senior Daniel Trejo is pushing Pearson in both roles after Pearson dropped a snap while punting and mishandled a snap while holding for a field goal.
Loading comments...