Texas vs. No. 1 Alabama: Longhorns release depth chart

For a second straight week, the Texas Longhorns didn’t release a depth chart until the hours before Saturday’s game against the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, making several minor changes.

Depth chart vs. Alabama 11 Name No. Name No. Name No. Name No. Name No. Name No. 11 Name No. Name No. Name No. Name No. Name No. Name No. QB Quinn Ewers 3 Hudson Card 1 RB Bijan Robinson 5 Roschon Johnson 2 Keilan Robinson 7 Jonathon Brooks 24 WR Casey Cain 88 Agiye Hall 15 Savion Red 17 WR Jordan Whittington 4 Tarique Milton 16 Gabe Sulser 83 WR Xavier Worthy 8 Brenen Thompson 11 Troy Omeire 21 TE Ja'Tavion Sanders 0 Gunnar Helm 85 Juan Davis 84 LT Kelvin Banks 78 Andrej Karic 69 LG Hayden Conner 75 Malik Agbo 67 C Jake Majors 65 Connor Robertson 62 Logan Parr 71 RG Cole Hutson 54 DJ Campbell 52 Neto Umeozulu 72 RT Christian Jones 70 Cameron Williams 56 Defense BUCK END Ovie Oghoufo 18 Justice Finkley 1 NT Keondre Coburn --or-- 99 Byron Murphy 90 DT Moro Ojomo --or-- 98 Vernon Broughton 45 DT T'Vondre Sweat --or-- 93 Alfred Collins 95 JACK END Barryn Sorrell 88 Ethan Burke 91 SLB DeMarvion Overshown 0 Prince Dorbah 32 MIKE Jaylan Ford 41 Jett Bush 43 Devin Richardson 30 WILL Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey 33 David Gbenda 33 CB D'Shawn Jamison 5 Jamier Johnson 31 Terrence Brooks 8 FS Jerrin Thompson 28 JD Coffey 27 BJ Allen 7 BS Anthony Cook 11 Kitan Crawford 21 Morice Blackwell 37 CB Ryan Watts 6 Austin Jordan 4 Ishmael Ibraheem 19 STAR Jahdae Barron --or-- 23 Jaylon Guilbeau 13 Michael Taaffe 36 Special Teams KO Will Stone --or-- 15 Bert Auburn 45 PK Bert Auburn --or-- 45 Will Stone 15 P Isaac Pearson 49 Daniel Trejo 35 H Isaac Pearson 49 Daniel Trejo 35 DS Zach Edwards 43 Lance St. Louis 56 KR Keilan Robinson 7 D'Shawn Jamison 5 Roschon Johnson 2 Jordan Whittington 4 PR Xavier Worthy 8 D'Shawn Jamison 5 Brenen Thompson 11