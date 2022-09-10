 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texas vs. No. 1 Alabama: Longhorns release depth chart

Steve Sarkisian made several minor changes for Saturday’s game against the Crimson Tide.

By Wescott Eberts
NCAA Football: Texas Tech at Texas John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

For a second straight week, the Texas Longhorns didn’t release a depth chart until the hours before Saturday’s game against the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, making several minor changes.

Depth chart vs. Alabama

11 Name No. Name No. Name No. Name No. Name No. Name No.
11 Name No. Name No. Name No. Name No. Name No. Name No.
QB Quinn Ewers 3 Hudson Card 1
RB Bijan Robinson 5 Roschon Johnson 2 Keilan Robinson 7 Jonathon Brooks 24
WR Casey Cain 88 Agiye Hall 15 Savion Red 17
WR Jordan Whittington 4 Tarique Milton 16 Gabe Sulser 83
WR Xavier Worthy 8 Brenen Thompson 11 Troy Omeire 21
TE Ja'Tavion Sanders 0 Gunnar Helm 85 Juan Davis 84
LT Kelvin Banks 78 Andrej Karic 69
LG Hayden Conner 75 Malik Agbo 67
C Jake Majors 65 Connor Robertson 62 Logan Parr 71
RG Cole Hutson 54 DJ Campbell 52 Neto Umeozulu 72
RT Christian Jones 70 Cameron Williams 56
Defense
BUCK END Ovie Oghoufo 18 Justice Finkley 1
NT Keondre Coburn --or-- 99 Byron Murphy 90
DT Moro Ojomo --or-- 98 Vernon Broughton 45
DT T'Vondre Sweat --or-- 93 Alfred Collins 95
JACK END Barryn Sorrell 88 Ethan Burke 91
SLB DeMarvion Overshown 0 Prince Dorbah 32
MIKE Jaylan Ford 41 Jett Bush 43 Devin Richardson 30
WILL Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey 33 David Gbenda 33
CB D'Shawn Jamison 5 Jamier Johnson 31 Terrence Brooks 8
FS Jerrin Thompson 28 JD Coffey 27 BJ Allen 7
BS Anthony Cook 11 Kitan Crawford 21 Morice Blackwell 37
CB Ryan Watts 6 Austin Jordan 4 Ishmael Ibraheem 19
STAR Jahdae Barron --or-- 23 Jaylon Guilbeau 13 Michael Taaffe 36
Special Teams
KO Will Stone --or-- 15 Bert Auburn 45
PK Bert Auburn --or-- 45 Will Stone 15
P Isaac Pearson 49 Daniel Trejo 35
H Isaac Pearson 49 Daniel Trejo 35
DS Zach Edwards 43 Lance St. Louis 56
KR Keilan Robinson 7 D'Shawn Jamison 5 Roschon Johnson 2 Jordan Whittington 4
PR Xavier Worthy 8 D'Shawn Jamison 5 Brenen Thompson 11
  • Sophomore wide receiver Agiye Hall is on the depth chart after his activation from suspension last week that did not result in an appearance against Louisiana-Monroe. Now Hall has jumped ahead of freshman Savion Red as the backup to redshirt freshman Casey Cain.
  • Senior Devin Richardson is the third-string middle linebacker this week after flashing against the Warhawks with four tackles (two solo) and a half tackle for loss.
  • Junior Jahdae Barron remains the co-starter listed ahead of freshman Jaylon Guilbeau at nickel back, but Guilbeau started last week and impressed with a pass breakup and a quarterback hurry. He may once again come out with the first team and play more snaps than Barron.
  • Redshirt freshman Isaac Pearson is still the starting punter and starting holder, but senior Daniel Trejo is pushing Pearson in both roles after Pearson dropped a snap while punting and mishandled a snap while holding for a field goal.

