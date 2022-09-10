Texas vs. No. 1 Alabama live updates: Crimson Tide win 20-19 on late FG

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian tries to become the third former Nick Saban assistant to beat the legendary head coach of the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium with the eyes of the college football world on the Forty Acres.

Kickoff is at 11 a.m. Central on FOX and this is your spot for live updates during the game.

First quarter

Texas won the toss and deferred — Alabama started the game with the football. Trying to return the kickoff, the Crimson Tide picked up a holding penalty, forcing them to begin their drive at the 9-yard line. After Jahmyr Gibbs gained six yards on first down, Alabama committed a false start penalty. Another effective run by Gibbs and a screen pass afforded the Crimson Tide another set of downs.

The first chunk play of the game came on a check down to Gibbs when Texas nickel back Jaylon Guilbeau was unable to make the tackle in the open field. The Longhorns forced another third down, but Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young was able to hang in the pocket and complete the pass to Kobe Prentice.

The Longhorns were able to get off the field when Gibbs tripped over an offensive lineman on second down and Buck end Ovie Oghoufo sacked Young despite being held, forcing a 52-yard field goal by the Crimson Tide. The effort by Will Reichard tied his career long.

A screen pass to tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders picked up eight yards on the first Texas play and running back Bijan Robinson was able to move the chains by breaking several tackles. In a diamond formation, Texas picked up a big gain on a swing pass to Roschon Johnson, but left guard Hayden Conner was called for an illegal blindside block. Despite getting behind the chains, quarterback Quinn Ewers delivered a perfect strike to wide receiver Xavier Worthy down the sideline. Two offsides penalties on Alabama gave Texas a first down as the Longhorns struggled to run the ball effectively. Worthy nearly scored on a post route, but bobbled the ball in the end zone on a pass that was slightly overthrown.

After a catch by wide receiver Jordan Whittington moved the ball inside the 10-yard line, a run by Robinson and an incomplete pass intended for Sanders forced third and goal from the 8-yard line. With Texas in an empty formation, Alabama was forced to call a timeout. With Sanders lined up to the boundary, Ewers tried to find him, but strong, physical coverage from the Crimson Tide defender forced the incompletion and the Longhorns had to settle for a 23-yard field goal.

Circle those four points Texas couldn’t secure when Worthy failed to complete the catch on the post route.

The Longhorns forced the Crimson Tide into another long field with a strong tackle by cornerback Ryan Watts at the 19-yard line, but the defense lost the edge on a first-down run by Jase McClellan and the Aledo product took it 81 yards for the touchdown as the defensive line got beat and linebacker Jaylan Ford couldn’t successfully scrape into the hole.

Alabama RB Jase McClellan takes it 81 yards for the TD to put the Tide up 10-3 over Texas⚡️pic.twitter.com/jBkvgNKJiF — On3 (@On3sports) September 10, 2022

But the Longhorns responded quickly as Ewers hooked up with wide receiver Jordan Whittington on two catches totaling 24 yards before the Texas quarterback found Worthy down the sideline on a beautiful throw for 46 yards. In a potentially huge swing, however, Ewers was hurt on trying to throw the ball away on a play ruled roughing the passer, forcing Hudson Card into the game.

Quinn Ewers hurt on this play… pic.twitter.com/irErdP3tS3 — JWP Sports  (@JWPSports) September 10, 2022

After spending some time in the medical tent, Ewers headed to the locker room.

Second quarter

Texas was able to tie the game in short yardage on a one-yard touchdown run by Robinson with nose tackle Byron Murphy in as a lead blocker and offensive tackle Andrej Karic serving as a tight end.

Pre-snap penalties continued to hurt Alabama, but the Crimson Tide were able to stay on the field with a 14-yard catch by tight end Cameron Latu. Texas was able to force a punt when middle linebacker Jaylan Ford came free on a third-down blitz to sack Young.

Jaylan Ford brings down Bryce Young for the sack! pic.twitter.com/tJbCz9aetZ — Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) September 10, 2022

Both coaches got conservative in the second quarter — Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian called back-to-back pin and pulls to the boundary and then threw a screen pass on third and long and then Alabama head coach Nick Saban elected to punt on 4th and 3 from the Texas 48-yard line, eventually netting only 34 yards following a poor effort by the punter.

Despite a play-action pass from Card to Worthy for 15 yards on the first play, the Longhorns weren’t able to move the ball and gave it back to the Crimson Tide near midfield once again. Alabama couldn’t take advantage, however, as wide receiver Isaiah Bond dropped a pass from Young, who made a nice move outside the pocket to find a throwing lane.

Texas missed a big opportunity to take the lead on a two-minute drive to end the half. Card connected on a 42-yard pass to Robinson after an 18-yard gain by the Longhorns star — Robinson’s longest run of the half — and had several shots at scoring, but the Crimson Tide committed two pass interference penalties and Worthy was unable to come down in the end zone with a pass that took him over the sideline.

The Longhorns still had a chance to finish the half with some momentum, but kicker Bert Auburn missed a 20-yard field goal as time expired.

Of the 172 total yards gained by Alabama, 47 percent came on the 81-yard run by McClellan, the only big mistake the Texas defense made in the first half. So the Crimson Tide offensive line wasn’t particularly effective, contributing to two sacks of Young as well, and the reigning Heisman Trophy winner only averaged 5.6 yards per attempt as the wide receivers struggled to make plays.

Third quarter

After a three and out by the offense, the defense continued to play well to open the half, producing a tackle for loss by Ford after Young had to toss the ball to the running back under pressure from a blitz by cornerback Ryan Watts and then pressuring Young into an incompletion to force a punt.

With good field position at the Texas 44-yard line to start the drive, the Longhorns once again weren’t able to move the ball, but giving Texas Wesleyan transfer punter Danny Trejo the starting job paid off as Trejo’s effort hit the 1-yard line, bounced up, and was downed by the Longhorns.

Texas nearly came up with a safety on a strange play in the end zone — defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat brought down Young on top of him and Young threw the ball away. But linebacker De’Marvion Overshown was initially called for targeting, which was eventually overturned on review. Along the Longhorns sideline, Sarkisian held a long discussion with the officials about why the play wasn’t ruled a safety for intentional grounding.

Ultimately, Texas started the ensuing drive at the Alabama 39-yard line following a nine-yard return by Worthy. Other than a personal foul penalty on the Crimson Tide for a late hit, the Longhorns weren’t able to move the ball and settled for a 33-yard field goal by Auburn.

Fourth quarter

A 20-yard scramble by Card and multiple penalties on Alabama highlighted another drive into the Crimson Tide red zone that once again ended with a short field as Auburn gave the Longhorns a 16-10 lead early in the fourth quarter. It was the third field-goal attempt by Auburn of less than 30 yards.

The Crimson Tide responded, driving 75 yards on 11 plays, including a critical fourth-down conversion when Young found Ja’Corey Brooks over the middle for 14 yards. Young finished the drive with an impressive scramble that allowed him to hit Jahmyr Gibbs for a seven-yard touchdown catch.

With both Texas cornerbacks out of the game, Alabama was able to drive 52 yards, but was unable to pick up the 53rd as the Longhorns defense held strong on two short-yardage runs, getting the ball back to the offense on downs.

Running back Roschon Johnson responded to the late-game situation with an 11-yard catch and then Card hit wide receiver Casey Cain over the middle for a huge 29-yard completion to move well into Alabama territory.

A disastrous third-down sack for Texas forced Auburn to attempt a 49-yard field goal and some late draw from the walk on put the Longhorns in the lead, 19-17, with 1:29 remaining.

The Crimson Tide were able to get into Longhorns territory with only two plays. The big blow, however, came when Texas cornerback Ryan Watts missed Young on a blitz. Instead of drive-altering sack, Young was able to escape and gain 20 yards to get into field-goal range. Will Reichard came through, hitting for 33 yards to put Alabama ahead with 10 seconds remaining.

And there were no miracles to be had for the Longhorns as the upset attempt fell just short.