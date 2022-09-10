 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texas QB Quinn Ewers leaves game with injury, reportedly won’t return

The redshirt freshman took a big hit and landed on left his shoulder, forcing him to leave the field.

By Wescott Eberts
NCAA Football: Alabama at Texas Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Longhorns redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers left Saturday’s game against the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide late in the first quarter after taking a big hit from strong-side linebacker Dallas Turner while throwing a pass away.

Turner was flagged for an unsportsmanlike penalty on the play, one that was reminiscent of the hit by Marcell Dareus on Colt McCoy in the 2010 national championship game — the last time the two teams met — that ended McCoy’s career and the Texas hopes of winning the title.

Ewers, who landed on his left hsoulder, was down on the field for some time before receiving attention in the medical tent and then leaving for the locker room. At the start of the second half, a report emerged that Ewers would not return to the game.

In less than two drives, Ewers was 9-of-12 passing for 134 yards, including two impressive throws to sophomore wide receiver Xavier Worthy.

Redshirt sophomore Hudson Card replaced Ewers following the injury to the Longhorns starter.

