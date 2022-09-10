Texas QB Quinn Ewers suffered clavicle sprain against Alabama

Texas Longhorns redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers left Saturday’s game against the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide late in the first quarter after taking a big hit from strong-side linebacker Dallas Turner while throwing a pass away.

Quinn Ewers hurt on this play… pic.twitter.com/irErdP3tS3 — JWP Sports  (@JWPSports) September 10, 2022

Turner was flagged for an unsportsmanlike penalty on the play, one that was reminiscent of the hit by Marcell Dareus on Colt McCoy in the 2010 national championship game — the last time the two teams met — that ended McCoy’s career and the Texas hopes of winning the title.

Ewers, who landed on his left hsoulder, was down on the field for some time before receiving attention in the medical tent and then leaving for the locker room. At the start of the second half, a report emerged that Ewers would not return to the game.

Source: Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers will not return to today’s game against Alabama. He went to the locker room for an X-Ray and will not play again today. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 10, 2022

After the game, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said that Ewers suffered a clavicle sprain that will require an MRI to determine its severity. Depending on the grade of the sprain, the recovery for Ewers could take between one and eight weeks.

In less than two drives, Ewers was 9-of-12 passing for 134 yards, including two impressive throws to sophomore wide receiver Xavier Worthy.

Redshirt sophomore Hudson Card replaced Ewers following the injury to the Longhorns starter and finished 14-of-22 passing for 148 yards while battling through his own injury that forced Sarkisian and the offensive staff to alter the gameplan on the fly.