Live Reaction: Alabama walks off Texas

The Texas Longhorns came into the game as double-digit underdogs at home, but the No. 1 team in the country had to depend on it kicker and the Alabama Crimson Tide won it 20-19.

Texas played the majority of the game without quarterback Quinn Ewers, who left the game in the first quarter due to an injury. The Longhorns took a 19-16 lead late, but Heisman winner Bryce Young led Alabama on a game-winning drive to close it out.

The defense forced six consecutive punts and frustrated the offense for the majority of the game, save for two long drives in the second half. There’s plenty of success to build on moving forward, but there are no moral victories in football.

The banged-up Longhorns now have to turn the page and avoid a hangover as they take on a talented UTSA squad that would love for Texas to start the season 1-2.