Texas CB D’Shawn Jamison suffered ankle injury against Alabama

Texas Longhorns super senior cornerback D’Shawn Jamison suffered an ankle injury of undetermined severity in the first half, according to head coach Steve Sarkisian, and did not return to the game.

Coming off an impressive performance against Louisiana-Monroe in the season opener that included a punt block and an interception return for a touchdown, Jamison made one solo tackle in the first half and also broke up a pass.

While Jamison was in the game, the Longhorns only allowed 78 passing yards in the first half to reigning Hesiman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young on 5.6 yards per attempt. After Jamison left the game — and junior cornerback Ryan Watts also missed time — Texas gave up 136 passing yards in the second half after a stellar third quarter defensively. Sophomore Jamier Johnson came in for Jamison and freshman Austin Jordan replaced the starters as the Alabama wide receivers finally found a purchase in the game and started making plays on crucial late-game drives.