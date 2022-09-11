 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Texas QB Quinn Ewers to Miss 4-6 Weeks With SC Sprain

Quinn Ewers reportedly will be sidelined with an injury for a portion of the season.

By Daniel Seahorn
Alabama v Texas Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

ESPN’s Pete Thamel is reporting that Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers will be sidelined with an SC sprain for four to six weeks after leaving the game yesterday against Alabama.

Ewers exited the game after a hit from Dallas Turner that forced him to land on his shoulder.

While it looks like Ewers may have avoided an even more significant injury and will return at some point in the season, Thamel points out that the earliest possible chance for return will be against Oklahoma.

This certainly is disappointing news for the Longhorn program and fans, as Ewers had the Texas offense to a very fast start against the Alabama defense before having to leave the game. And it is safe to say that his injury altered how the rest of the matchup played out.

In case you missed it, this is the hit that ended Ewers’ day against the Crimson Tide.

The ball now will be in sophomore quarterback Hudson Card’s hands with Ewers out, but his status needs to be monitored as well. Card played hobbled most of the game and it was clear he was being impaired by some kind of lower body injury.

We will keep you posted as more updates come in on the Longhorn quarterback situation.

