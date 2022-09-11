Texas moves into AP Top 25, moves up in coaches poll

A last-second loss 20-19 on Saturday in Austin to the then-No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide was enough for the Texas Longhorns to move into the AP Top 25 at No. 21 and to move up two spots in the USA TODAY coaches poll to No. 20 nationally.

At 1-1, Texas makes its first appearance in the AP poll, aided by Pittsburgh and Texas A&M losses. Those losses helped the Longhorns in the coaches poll, as well as the loss by the Gators to the Wildcats. Notre Dame and Wisconsin also dropped out of the poll entirely after bad performances.

Around the conference, Oklahoma is at No. 6 in both polls, Oklahoma State is No. 8 in the AP poll and No. 7 in the coaches poll, while Baylor dropped from No. 8 to No. 17 in the AP poll and from No. 8 to No. 19 in the coaches poll after losing to BYU in Provo.