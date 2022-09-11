No. 21 Texas opens as a 13.5-point favorite over UTSA

The No. 21 Texas Longhorns (1-1) are 13.5-point favorites over the UTSA Roadrunners (1-1), according to DraftKings*, for next Saturday’s matchup at 7:00 p.m. Central on Longhorn Network.

Texas is coming off of Saturday’s last-second 20-19 loss to Alabama, which dropped to No. 2 in the AP Top 25, while UTSA beat Army 41-38 in overtime after losing to Houston 37-35 in the season opener.

UTSA is coached, of course, by former Texas assistant Jeff Traylor, who is also well known in the state for winning titles at Gilmer High School, his alma mater. Traylor served as the special teams coordinator/tight ends coach for Texas under Charlie Strong before stints at SMU and Arkansas before taking the UTSA job in 2020. Traylor has a 20-8 record as a head coach, including 12-2 mark last season that resulted in a trip to the Frisco Bowl.

Of note, reports indicate that Longhorns redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers will miss Saturday’s game due to an AC sprain, while redshirt sophomore quarterback Hudson Card had to battle through a right ankle injury against the Crimson Tide.

